NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NXDT stock traded up 0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 15.81. 143,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,402. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 11.02 and a 12-month high of 15.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 14.74.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, Director Ethan Powell acquired 6,700 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.08 per share, for a total transaction of 101,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 37,635 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.06 per share, with a total value of 566,783.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 234,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,501 in the last ninety days.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.