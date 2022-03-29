NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 105,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 56,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 153.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 43,913 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 321,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 42,419 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.34. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

