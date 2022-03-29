NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $709,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,815. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

