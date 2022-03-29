NewSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,224,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,005,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.76. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

