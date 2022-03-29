Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 35,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 513,812 shares.The stock last traded at $6.74 and had previously closed at $7.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 308.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 209,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth about $3,682,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 91.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

