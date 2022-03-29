New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of AIRC opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

