New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMG opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.77.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

