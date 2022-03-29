New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 35,124 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

