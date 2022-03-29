New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Balchem by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $119.37 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.82 and its 200 day moving average is $151.42. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

