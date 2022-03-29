New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.54 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Emfo LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $111.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.36.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

