New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.03 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $165.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.92. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.65.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

