New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.88 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 48,590 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 187,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

