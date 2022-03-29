New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Down 4.3%

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 217,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 203,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.63 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About New Age Metals (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

