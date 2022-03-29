New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Down 4.3%

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 217,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 203,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.63 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About New Age Metals (CVE:NAM)
Further Reading
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.