Neutrino Token Price Tops $42.28 (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Neutrino Token has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.28 or 0.00089017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Token has a total market capitalization of $106.80 million and approximately $988,556.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,525,896 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

