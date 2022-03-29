NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) PT Lowered to $3.25 at Alliance Global Partners

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $5.75 to $3.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NMTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 810,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,369. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies ( OTCMKTS:NMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 6,490.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $967,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $921,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

