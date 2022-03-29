NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,923 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

NTES opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.16. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

NetEase Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

