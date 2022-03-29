NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential downside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.