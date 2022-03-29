NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.58) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital upgraded NatWest Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 305 ($4.00).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 221.20 ($2.90) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 230.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.45. The company has a market cap of £24.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.74. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.