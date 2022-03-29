National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

DWX opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

