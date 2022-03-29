National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

