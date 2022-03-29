National Bank of Canada FI Invests $2.54 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.