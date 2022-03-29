National Bank of Canada FI Invests $2.18 Million in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 127,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 88,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

