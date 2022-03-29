National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 6,888 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,488,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $280.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

