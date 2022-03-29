National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 44,185 Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Docebo by 44.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth $7,863,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 1,607.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 99,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 466.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 69,256 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth $4,516,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -120.78 and a beta of 2.36.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCBO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

