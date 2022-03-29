National Bank Financial Boosts BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$136.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.56.

DOOO stock opened at $77.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.70.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a negative return on equity of 280.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BRP will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth $33,489,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BRP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

