NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Up to $32.11

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.11, but opened at $33.97. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 5,289 shares traded.

NSTG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $101,097.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 292,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 475.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

