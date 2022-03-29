N-able (NYSE:NABL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Get N-able alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NYSE NABL opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61. N-able has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter valued at about $68,022,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of N-able by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,127,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,230,000 after buying an additional 529,742 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,160,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,656,000.

About N-able (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.