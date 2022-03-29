MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $8.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $516.77. 719,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,655. MSCI has a 1-year low of $414.23 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.12.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $3,590,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

