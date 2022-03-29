MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises about 3.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $23,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in MSCI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in MSCI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MSCI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $10.77 on Tuesday, reaching $518.58. 22,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,861. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.23 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $511.41 and a 200-day moving average of $581.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.