Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Short Interest Down 50.6% in March

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCAG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is based in New York.

