Morgan Stanley Trims Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Target Price to €38.00

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($49.45) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.60.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.34.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

