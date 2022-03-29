Morgan Stanley Trims Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price to $55.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $578,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,186,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Ally Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.