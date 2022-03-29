Morgan Stanley Increases Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to €110.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Sanofi by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Sanofi by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

