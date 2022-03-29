Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,454,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $415.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

