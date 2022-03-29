Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.61 Per Share

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MONY opened at GBX 199.90 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 20.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 209.87. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.19 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 281.75 ($3.69).

In other news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 51,188 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £99,304.72 ($130,082.16).

Several research firms have commented on MONY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.06) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.63 ($3.74).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

