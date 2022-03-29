MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Short Interest Update

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MGI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,942. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MGI shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 216,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,192 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

