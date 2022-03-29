Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MONRY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Moncler alerts:

MONRY remained flat at $$55.59 on Monday. 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.44. Moncler has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.