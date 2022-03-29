MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 222,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOGU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MOGU during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MOGU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MOGU by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MOGU by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MOGU alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOGU traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. 103,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,604. MOGU has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.