Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV) CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre Acquires 8,048 Shares

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre bought 8,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $142,047.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MDV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,533. Modiv Inc has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $89.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

