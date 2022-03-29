Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MODN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $44,479.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Model N by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 381,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Model N stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 91,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,271. Model N has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $42.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

About Model N (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.