MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.48 million, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,465,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,914 and have sold 193,671 shares valued at $94,899. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth $317,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.