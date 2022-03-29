Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Mission Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.49%.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

