Mirrored Apple Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for $180.32 or 0.00378087 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $10.14 million and $257,271.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047028 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.26 or 0.07171342 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,700.54 or 1.00014883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046622 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 56,216 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

