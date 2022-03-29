Minter Network (BIP) Trading Up 16.9% This Week

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $8,686.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00228227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00193271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.19 or 0.07122266 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,654,832,140 coins and its circulating supply is 5,449,622,573 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.