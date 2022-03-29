Mina Price Reaches $2.71 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Mina has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00005657 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $58.94 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00047593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.83 or 0.07219294 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,899.38 or 0.99860394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00055947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 436,281,116 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

