Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.80. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $231.10 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.