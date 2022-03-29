Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells $425,600.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,207,253,000 after purchasing an additional 883,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,404,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

