Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

