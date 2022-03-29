Megacoin Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $189,059.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,896,283 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

