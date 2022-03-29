Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Update

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the February 28th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDNA. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,607. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Medicenna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MDNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

